Avengers Actor, Jeremy Renner, Critical After Snow Plowing Accident
Fifty-one-year-old Marvel actor Jeremy Renner reportedly suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plowing accident on January 1.
CNN reported that Renner was in the ICU, while his condition remained critical, but stable.
Renner's publicist Samantha Mast was quoted by the BBC as saying, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him."
Amid the outpouring of support, the Renner family also expressed gratitude to Jeremy’s fans.
