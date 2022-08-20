Cloudburst Triggers Floods In Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh
Torrential rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as they triggered flash floods and landslides.
In the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, around 14 people were feared dead in a landslide. In the Chamba district, three people died after their house collapsed due to a landslide.
In Dehradun, a cloudburst incident was reported in the Raipur block. The rains also took a heavy toll on the infrastructure with bridges getting washed away.
This includes the 800m-long railway bridge over the Chakki river and a bridge in the Raipur district that connects it with the Dehradun airport.
