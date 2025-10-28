Cyclone Montha Set to Hit East Coast; Andhra, Odisha on High Alert
The southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, are on alert as a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone “Montha” by October 28.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), two active systems were observed, first a depression, located about 700 km west of Mumbai moving westwards, and another deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal.
The IMD said the second depression, lies about 610 km west of Port Blair, will intensify within 24 hours and may become a severe cyclonic storm by Oct 28, moving north-westwards.
Forecasts suggest a possible landfall near the Machilipatnam–Kakinada coast in Andhra Pradesh on October 28, with winds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, while Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu may see strong winds and heavy rainfall.
The Indian Army, NDMA, and IMD are in round-the-clock coordination with state agencies. Evacuation and relief plans are ready, with the Army prepared for rescue operations if required.
