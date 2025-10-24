Delhi Gears Up for First Artificial Rain After Trial, Says CM
Delhi is preparing for its first artificial rain through cloud seeding between October 28 and 30 to control rising air pollution in the city.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the trial a “historic step” in the city’s fight against air pollution. “Preparations have been completed to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding. Delhi will experience its first artificial rain on October 29.” she said in a post on X.
Cloud seeding, a weather modification technique, involves dispersing substances like silver iodide or sodium chloride into clouds to trigger rainfall.
The project, jointly developed by the Delhi government, IIT Kanpur, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Pune, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), seeks to test whether artificial rain can help reduce air pollution levels.
During the first trial on October 23 in Burari, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said all technical checks were completed, confirming that Delhi is “technically ready” for its first artificial rain experiment.
The Delhi Cabinet approved the project in May with ₹3.21 crore for five trials, but delays occurred due to bad weather. The DGCA has authorized the operations under Rule 26(2) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, from October 1 to November 30.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the fifth consecutive day, with an average AQI of 225 recorded this Friday morning, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.
