TATA IPL 2022: DC Keep Play-Offs Hope Alive With 8-Wicket Victory Against RR
Delhi Capitals inch closer to play-offs qualification after defeating the Rajasthan Royals by 8-wickets, making the rise in the IPL points table.
Rishabh Pant opted to bowl first after winning the toss for DC. Chetan Sakariya was quick to make the early breakthrough, dismissing the in-form Jos Buttler.
Yashasvi Jaiswal started building a vital partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin. Jaiswal got dismissed at 19 by Mitchell Marsh. Ashwin continued his inning alongside Devdutt Padikkal.
The duo soon completed their 50-run stand. Ashwin also completed his half-century off 37 deliveries. Marsh later dismissed him at 50. Anrich Nortje soon got the wicket of Sanju Samson.
Sakariya struck again, this time dismissing Riyan Parag. Padikkal fell short of his half-century as Nortje ended his innings at 48. RR ended the 20 overs at 160/6.
Trent Boult provided a head start to RR, dismissing Srikar Bharat off the second ball of the innings. David Warner took charge of the run-chase alongside compatriot Mitchell Marsh.
The duo completed a vital 50-run stand with Mitchell Marsh soon completing his maiden IPL half-century. Warner soon joined him in the party, completing another half-century this season.
Their 144-run partnership was brought to an end by Yuzvendra Chahal. But Warner remained unbeaten alongside Rishabh Pant to ensure an 8-wicket victory for the Delhi Capitals.
Mitchell Marsh was the Player of the Match for his sensational knock of 89-runs with the bat and recording 2/25 with the bowl.
ALSO READ
Al Jazeera Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh Shot Dead By Israel In West Bank