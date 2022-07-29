Australia Defeat India By 3 Wickets In Commonwealth Games T20 Opener
Australia edged past India to ensure a three-wicket victory in the opening match of the Commonwealth Games Women's T20.
Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss for India and opted to bat first. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma opened the scoresheet.
Darcie Brown got the better of Mandhana, dismissing her at 25. Shafali fell short of her half-century as her inning was ended at 48 by Jess Jonassen.
Captain Kaur completed her half-century to help India finish the 20 overs at 154/8.
Renuka Singh provided an early jolt to the Australians with the ball, getting the first four wickets of the Aussie batting order.
But Ashleigh Gardner's unbeaten 50-run knock helped Australia come on top and snatch victory from India with three balls left.
They won the CWG opener by 3 wickets and took the lead in Pool A.
India will now face Pakistan on July 31. They will need a victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive.
