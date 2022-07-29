With Placards and Mosquito Nets, Suspended MPs Camp In Parliament For 50-Hour Protest
Suspended MPs were seen having breakfast on the Parliament premises on Friday morning as they camped there for 50-hour-long protest that started on Wednesday.
Twenty seven MPs have been suspended from the House this week after a ruckus over the Opposition's demand to hold a discussion on escalating GST rates.
This is the highest number of MPs to be suspended in the history of Indian Parliament.
On Thursday, three MPs were suspended after MoS for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion seeking the suspension of the three MPs. It mentioned the display of placards as an offence.
The sit-in protest is expected to end at 5 in the evening today.
