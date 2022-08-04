CWG 2022: Two Sri Lankan Athletes, One Official Go Missing In Birmingham
Two Sri Lankan athletes and one official has gone missing from Birmingham where they were for the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.
While a probe has been ordered into the missing of Sri Lankan trio, the Commonwealth contingent of Sri Lanka has asked its other athletes to submit their passports.
The development comes at a tie when Sri Lanka is embroiled in intense socio-economic turmoil.
Sri Lanka had sent its team of 161 athletes and officials for this year's Commonwealth games in Birmingham.
