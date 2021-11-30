Ballon d'Or: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Back At France Football Editor For "Lying" About Messi Rivalry
Pascal Ferré, the editor of France Football magazine which awards the Ballon d'Or awards, told the New York Times that Cristiano Ronaldo's only ambition was to retire with more Ballon d'Or awards than rival Lionel Messi.
Ferré said that Ronaldo himself told him about this ambition. However, Ronaldo denied the claim in a lengthy Instagram post calling Ferré a liar.
Ronaldo accused Ferré of lying to promote his France Football and himself.
Ronaldo also accused Ferré of being unprofessional given his magazine is responsible for awarding the prestigious Ballon d'Or.
Lionel Messi won his record seventh Ballon d'Or for leading Argentina to their 13th Copa America win. Ronaldo, who last won the Ballon d'Or in 2017, has five awards to his name.