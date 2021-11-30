Lionel Messi Wins Seventh Men's Ballon d'Or Title, Barcelona's Alexia Putellas Claims Women's Award
Lionel Messi pipped Robert Lewandowski to win his seventh Ballon d'Or award after leading Argentina to their 13th Copa America title.
Alexia Putellas, who was integral in Barcelona's treble-winning side, added the Ballon d'Or award to the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award.
Lewandowski, who missed out on the Ballon d'Or last year after it was cancelled due to COVID-19, was awarded the inaugural Striker of the Year award.
Gianluigi Donnarumma won the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper after helping Italy clinch the Euro 2020 title.
19-year-old Pedri won the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player of 2021 after a breakout season for Barcelona and the Spanish national team.
Chelsea won the inaugural Club of the Year award after a stellar season in which the men's team won the Champions League and the women's team won the Super League.
