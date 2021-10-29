Australian cricketer David Warner on Thursday removed the bottles of Coca Cola placed in front of him during a post-match press conference.
Warner was addressing the media after the Australian cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dubai.
"If it's good enough for Ronaldo, it is good enough for me," the cricketer chuckled as he tried removing the bottles.
During one of the press conferences during Euro Cup 2020, ace footballer Ronaldo had removed the bottles of Coca Cola from the table. He held the two bottles and said, “Drink water.” The stunt cost Coca Cola a loss $5.2 billion.