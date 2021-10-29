Kannada cinema superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 after a massive heart attack in Bengaluru.
Known as “Powerstar” Puneeth was the youngest child of Kannada cinema legend Dr. Rajkumar.
Puneeth Rajkumar began his acting career as a child actor, winning the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for the role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu.
As an adult, Puneeth Rajkumar went onto to star in dozens of films, winning multiple awards for his acting.
Puneeth Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini and two children Drithi and Vanditha.
