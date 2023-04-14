Covid-19: India Logs 11,109 Fresh Cases; Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai Among Others Bring Back Mask Rules
India on Thursday recorded 11,109 fresh Covid-19 cases, with 29 deaths, Union Health Ministry said.
While the recovery rate was recorded to be 98.71%, active cases went up to 49,622.
In view of the gradual surge in Covid-19 cases, Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Haryana, Puducherry and Kerala have brought back the mask mandates, particularly for crowded places.
