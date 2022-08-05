Rahul Gandhi Detained Ahead Of Congress's 'Gherao PM's Home' Call, Leaders Wear Black To Protest Inflation
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been detained ahead of the party's call for 'Gherao PM's Home' in Delhi to protest inflation, unemployment and GST rate hike.
The Delhi Police denied permission to the Congress for holding the protest on Friday. Large gatherings have also been banned in parts of Delhi ahead of the protest.
Security has also been beefed up in the heart of Delhi in view of the Congress protest.
Meanwhile, Congress lawmakers wore black to the Parliament as a mark of protest against the rising prices and unemployment.
Also Read
CWG 2022: Two Sri Lankan Athletes, One Official Go Missing In Birmingham