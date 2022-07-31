Mirabai Chanu, Sanket Sargar, Gururaja Poojary And Bindyarani Devi Open India's Medal Tally At Commonwealth Games
Team India opened its scoresheet with four medals in the CWG medal tally, thanks to the performance of Mirabai Chanu, Sanket Sargar, Bidyarani Devi and Gururaja Poojary.
Sanket Sargar
The 21-year-old opened India's medal tally in the Commonwealth Games, winning a silver medal in weightlifting's 55-kg category. He lifted 248kg before sustaining an elbow injury.
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
She won India's first gold medal in CWG '22 after lifting 201kg in the women's weightlifting category of 49kg, successfully defending her CWG '18 title.
Gururaja Poojary
The weightlifter in the 61kg category won a bronze medal for team India after lifting a total of 269kg.
Bindyarani Devi
Another silver medallist for team India, the 55kg weightlifter from Manipur won India's fourth medal after lifting a total of 202kg.
