Commonwealth Games 2022: Here’s A List Of Indian Athletes To Watch Out For
The 2022 Commonwealth Games is set to begin on 28th July in Birmingham, England. A total of 215 players would be representing India across 16 sports in the XXII Commonwealth Games.
In the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, India won a total of 57 medals, consisting of 25 Gold, 14 Silver and 18 Bronze medals. Here are the top contenders for 2022.
PV Sindhu
The two-time Olympic medalist will be aiming for another medal in CWG ‘22. This year, Sindhu has won the Women’s Singles Title in the Korea Open, Swiss Open and Singapore Open. She can be India’s flag bearer
Chanu Saikom Mirabai
The silver medalist in the 59kg weightlifting category at Tokyo Olympics would be aiming to add another medal to India’s tally at the CWG ‘22.
Lovlina Borgohain
The boxer won the Olympic bronze medal in the welterweight category in Tokyo ‘20 and will be aiming to secure another medal for India.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya
The 57-kg freestyle wrestler won the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics for India. Dahiya has set his eyes on the gold medal.
India Women’s Cricket Team
Women’s cricket would be featuring for the first time in the CWG ‘22. The Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur would be facing Pakistan, Australia and Barbados.
Nikhat Zareen
Another boxer who has set her eyes on the gold medal, Zareen aims to continue her fine form in 2022 and hopes for the Indian boxing contingent to win 8 medals.