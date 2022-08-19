Four-Storeyed Building Collapses In Mumbai's Borivali West
A four-storeyed building named 'Gitanjali Apartment' collapsed in Saibaba Nagar of Borivali West in Mumbai.
More than eight fire engines and five fire brigade personnel reached the spot after the incident took place.
According to BMC, the building was declared a dangerous structure and was therefore vacated.
The incident got reported around 12:30 PM amidst the dahi-handi celebrations of Janmashtami.
No injuries have been reported so far.
