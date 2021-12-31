Chennai Rains: Red Alert Issued For 4 Districts, 3 Rain-Related Deaths Reported So Far
Heavy rains continue to batter Chennai as three people died due to rain-related electrocutions in Tamil Nadu on December 30.
Along with Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalepattu are the districts where a red alert has been issued, with heavy rains over 20cm have been predicted.
As the rains continue to lash down, schools, colleges and non-essential government offices in the four districts will remain closed on December 31.
