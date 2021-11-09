At least five people have died in Tamil Nadu after heavy rains. Parts of Chennai are still submerged after it received it's heaviest rainfall since 2015.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in the state till November 11 due to the formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
Parts of Chennai are without power after the power department shut off supply to prevent cases of electrocution.
Metro and rail services have been disrupted while public buses are facing disruption in services on some routes due to flooding.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visited flood-hit areas and distributed food to those affected. Stalin also announced that the state-run Amma canteens would provide free food till the rains are over.
The Madras High Court slammed the Chennai Corporation stating that the civic body "failed to take adequate measures to prevent inundation of the city".
ALSO READ
Ravi Shastri Leaves As Coach After Guiding India To Test Dominance But Failing To Win ICC Tournaments