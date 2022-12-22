Chef Ali Ahmed Aslam, Inventor Of Chicken Tikka Masala, Dies At 77
Chef Ali Ahmed, also known as the Scottish curry king, passed away on December 21 at the age of 77.
The dish was reportedly made by the Glaswegian chef after his customer complained about the chicken tikka being too dry and requested a sauce with it, The Guardian reported.
Ahmed reportedly created this dish using a tin of Campbell's tomato soup and added some yogurt, cream and Indian spices.
His nephew Andleeb Ahmed was quoted by AFP as saying, " The restaurant was his life. The chefs would make curry for him. I am not sure if he often ate chicken tikka masala."
Ahmed was born in the Punjab province of Pakistan and moved to Glasgow. He opened his restaurant called Shish Mahal in 1964.
