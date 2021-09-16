Virat Kohli To Step Down As Indian T20 Captain After T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma Likely To Take Over
Virat Kohli has announced he will step down as the captain of the Indian T20 team after the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Kohli said he's stepping down as T20 captain to focus on his batting in ODI and Test matches. He last scored a century in any format of the game in 2019.
Before being appointed as T20 captain in 2017, Kohli scored 1,657 runs in 45 matches at an average of 57.13. As a captain, Kohli ammassed 1,502 runs in 45 matches but saw his average dropping to 48.45.
As captain, Kohli led India in 45 matches winning 27, losing 14, tieing 2 with two matches being no results.
Rohit Sharma, who has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, is likely to succeed Kohli as India captain.