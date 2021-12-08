In Pictures: Chopper Carrying Bipin Rawat, 13 Others Crashes In Tamil Nadu
CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others died on Wednesday after the military helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.
The Indian Air Force confirmed the news. It said the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying CDS Gen Rawat had crashed and that an inquiry was ordered.
According to reports, the helicopter was carrying ten passengers, two pilots and two crew members.
Rawat was flying to attend a function at Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and had taken off from the Sulur Air Force station.
Video Courtesy: Twitter @DDNewslive
