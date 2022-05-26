Birthday Bash on-Board: 12-Year-Old's Family Celebrates With Cake and Balloons On Noida Metro
A 12-year-old's family threw a birthday bash for friends onboard the Aqua Line of the Noida Metro, making it the first occasion to be celebrated on the metro coach.
On May 25, Supriya Roy, a resident of Noida Sector-121 organised a birthday party for her 12-year-old son Shayam on board the Sector 51 metro station of Noida Metro.
With this being the first unique celebration onboard the Noida Metro, the NMRC also felicitated birthday boy Shayam with a bouquet.
Back in February 2020, the NMRC had announced to offer coaches of the Aqua Line for private celebrations like birthdays, pre-wedding events, etc.
With this, the NMRC aims to offer metro coaches as an accessible, affordable destination at a very reasonable cost, where people can send applications to NMRC for booking 15 days in advance at least.
Upon approval, the applicants will pay a license pay between ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per hour per metro coach. A maximum of four coaches can be booked.
