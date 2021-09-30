Big Relief for Britney Spears
In a big relief for pop singer Britney Spears, a Los Angeles court on Wednesday removed her father as her guardian.
Image credit: Instagram @britneyspears
Spears had been embroiled in a bitter battle with her father Jamie Spears who was her guardian for the past 13 years under a controversial legal arrangement.
Spears' father has been accused of profiting from the guardianship by her fans and representatives. The guardianship was set up in 2007 after Spears attacked a paparazzo's car at a gas station.
The pop singer has slammed the legal arrangement as "abusive". Her lawyers had demanded to scrap the binding.
Image credit: Twitter @britneyspears
According to New York Times documentary, Jamie Spears had secretly installed surveillance devices in her bedroom to record her conversations.
Image credit: Twitter @britneyspears
"On cloud 9 right now," Spears said in an Instagram post on Thursday, soon after the court removed her father from the conservatorship. She shared a video of herself flying a plane.
Image credit: Twitter @britneyspears
