Brendan Taylor Opens Up About Multi-Year Ban By ICC For Not Reporting Bookies Approach
Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor opens up about approach by Indian match-fixers, sharing a long statement via his Twitter.
Taylor mentioned how bookies from India approached him with an offer worth US $15,000 for a potential launch of a T20 league in Zimbabwe.
This escalated into blackmailing, where the bookies wanted Taylor to be involved in match-fixing. In failure to do so, the bookies threatened Taylor with leakage of his video doing narcotics.
Taylor opened up to ICC, stating that he was "honest and transparent" with cricket's governing body. He further continued stating that ICC would be imposing a multi-year ban on his international cricketing career.
In the statement, Taylor also mentioned how this incident has taken a toll on his mental health, where he regrets the intake of narcotics. From January 25, he will be checking into a rehabilitation centre.