South Africa v India 3rd ODI: Proteas Win By 4 Runs To Complete Series Whitewash
South Africa won the final ODI at Cape Town in a nail-biting match, defeating India by 4 runs. The victory ensured a 3-0 series whitewash for the Proteas.
KL Rahul won the toss for India and opted to bowl first. Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan opened the innings for South Africa.
Deepak Chahar was quick to draw the first blood for India, dismissing Malan. Skipper Temba Bavuma soon headed back to the pavilion after Rahul got the run-out, to keep the Proteas at 34/2.
But a resilient de Kock continued his fine form with the bat, completing his 50. He was building a solid partnership with Rassie van der Dussen, aiding South Africa.
de Kock went on to complete another ton. His partnership with van der Dussen soon reached the 100-runs milestone. The latter completed his respective half-century.
Jasprit Bumrah got the major breakthrough for India, dismissing de Kock. He was soon joined by van der Dussen after Yuzvendra Chahal got his wicket. Proteas lost two in-form batsmen in quick succession.
David Miller's knock of 39 runs and the lower batting order helped South Africa to set a target of 288 for India. Captain KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings for India.
Lungi Ngidi was quick to get the early wicket of Rahul. But Dhawan and Virat Kohli soon begin to build a partnership to aid India's run chase.
Dhawan completed his second half-century of the series. But his knock of 61 runs was soon ended by Andile Phehlukwayo
Rishabh Pant was sent back to the pavilion for duck by Phehlukwayo. Kohli completed his half-century before Keshav Maharaj got his wicket.
Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav continued India's run chase. But Proteas continued to bag wickets, adding pressure on India.
Deepak Chahar completed a crucial half-century, helping India to inch closer to victory. But Ngidi brought his innings to an end, as India required 10 runs to win.
The lower batting order fell in quick succession. With this, Proteas bowled out India for 283, defeating them by 4 runs to secure a series whitewash.