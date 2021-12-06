December 6 marks BR Ambedkar's 66th death anniversary. Here are some lesser known facts about the man who extensively worked in the field of caste.
-Known as Babasaheb, he was a jurist, economist and social reformer. He studied from LSE.
-Apart from drafting the Constitution, he also had a significant role in the formation of the Reserve Bank of India
Babasaheb was post-colonial India's first Minister of Law and Justice in the cabinet of Jawaharlal Nehru from 1947 to 1951.
While he was born in a Hindu family, he converted to Buddhism in 1956 at a ceremony in Nagpur.
