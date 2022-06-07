Boris Johnson Survives No-Confidence Vote To Stay In Power After Conservative Party Revolt
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no-confidence vote within the Conservative Party to stay in power.
Johnson won 59 per cent of votes, lower than the 63 per cent his predecessor Theresa May received in 2018 vote. 211 Tory MPs votes for Johnson while 148 voted against him.
Johnson called his win an "opportunity to put behind us all the stuff that the media goes on about". Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer slammed the PM saying he is being propped up by the Conservative Party to stay in Power.
The no-confidence vote was the result of a number of infractions by the Johnson government including breaking COVID-19 rules to hold parties at 10 Downing Street while the general public were forced to adhere to the rules.