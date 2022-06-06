French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Wins 14th Roland Garros After Beating Casper Ruud In Men's Singles Final
Rafael Nadal continues to script history after extending his Roland Garros title tally to 14 as he defeated Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, and 6-0.
Rafa asserted his dominance to win the first set 6-3.
He continued his performance to win the second set 6-3, adding pressure on Ruud to make a comeback.
Nadal gave no scope to Ruud for making a comeback as he won the third set 6-0.
With this, Nadal won a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam, two more than rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
