Boris Johnson's Partygate: How A Lockdown Gathering Got UK PM In Trouble?
UK Prime Minister is under scanner over allegations that he may have broken lockdown rules in May 2020 to throw a party at his office.
A probe is underway and the reported is expected within days. The findings of the report will be important for Johnson's future who has come under fire from the opposition.
Johnson was under scanner for one party thrown during in May 2020. But few days ago, his office said a huge gathering was present in Downing Street on his birthday at a time when UK was under a lockdown in 2020.
In his defence, Johnson has said no rules were broken, even though he apologised to people for 'apparent hypocrisy'.