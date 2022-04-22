Boris Johnson Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Speaks On India's Russia Stand
After arriving in Ahmedabad on Thursday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Delhi on Friday, the last day of his 2-day visit to India.
In Delhi, he met PM Modi and thanked him for a grand welcome in Gujarat.
While holding talks on economy and defence strategy between the two countries, Johnson said that everyone understands India's relation with Russia and respects it.
“Talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made it clear that he has already intervened several times and I am sure this is no secret from our Indian (media) friends, he has talked to Vladimir Putin several times," Johnson said.