BJP's Delhi unit protested AAP government's ban on Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital on Yamuna Ghats.
Earlier in September, Delhi Disaster Management Authority had issued a notice prohibiting Chhath Puja celebrations public places, including at riverbanks, water bodies and temples, keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation.
On Wednesday, BJP's West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh entered the Chhath Puja (Yamuna) Ghat in ITO despite barricading and poured water on the banks as part of the celebrations.
Earlier BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the ban was like "playing with the religious beliefs of Poorvanchalis".