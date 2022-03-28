Birbhum Violence Rocks Bengal Assembly; BJP, TMC MLAs Come To Blows
Ruckus broke out in Bengal Assembly today after BJP and TMC MLAs came to blows as the BJP demanded that Mamata Banerjee speak in the House over the Birbhum violence.
9 people were reportedly charred to death in Bengal's Birbhum last week in an arson attack following TMC's block-level leader Bhadu Sheikh's murder.
Those killed in the attack mostly included women and a 7-year-old girl.
Meanwhile, five BJP MLAs, including Suvendu Adhikari, have been suspended for the whole of this year after the ruckus in the Assembly.
