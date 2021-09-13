First-Time MLA Bhupendra Patel Sworn In As New Chief Minister Of Gujarat
Ghatlodia MLA Bhupendra Patel has been sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat.
Patel (L) is a first-time MLA after he beat the Congress' Shashikant Patel by over one lakh votes in the 2017 elections.
Patel (R) has taken over as CM after Vijay Rupani (L) resigned from his post on September 12.
Patel has been selected as Gujarat's new CM with the BJP looking to woo the Patidar voters to ensure they come back to power for a sixth successive term in the 2022 legislative elections.
Patel (L) was elected to the Amdavad Municipal Corporation from Thaltej Ward in 2010 before being elected to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from Ghatlodia in 2017.
The BJP hopes that Patel's involvement as a trustee in Patidar organisations like Vishwa Umiya Foundation and Sardar Dham will help them consolidate the Patidar vote in next-year's elections.
