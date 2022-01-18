Bhagwant Mann Chosen As Aam Aadmi Party's CM Candidate For Punjab Elections
AAP MP Bhagwant Mann has been announced as the party's Chief Minister candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections.
AAP said that Mann was chosen as the candidate after receiving 93 per cent of the 21 lakh votes cast by people of Punjab via SMS and WhatsApp.
The party also put up an edited video from a Bollywood movie to announce the decision. However, APP has been criticised for reducing Vidya Balan, a woman, to an object (the CM's chair) in the video.
The Congress is yet to announce its Chief Minister candidate with the choice between CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.
The Shiromani Akali Dal - Bahujan Samaj Party alliance has not decided their CM face but reports state that SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal will likely be announced as the CM candidate.
Meanwhile, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh will likely be the CM face of the Punjab Lok Congress - BJP alliance.
ALSO READ
Wooing Elon Musk: These 4 States Invite Tesla To Make In India