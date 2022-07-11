Bhagwani Devi Dagar: The 94-Year-Old Sprinter Who Took The Internet By Storm After Winning 3 Medals For India
Bhagwani Devi Dagar, a 94-year-old woman made headlines after winning a gold medal and two bronze medals for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland.
The nonagenarian from Khidka, Haryana won the gold medal in 100 metres sprint where she completed the event in 24.74 seconds.
She also won a bronze medal in the event of shot put. Her images of sporting the Indian jersey and her medals are taking the internet by storm.
Netizens hailed her marvellous achievements in this age and for making India proud in the international arena.
Bhagwani qualified for the international championships in Finland after winning three gold medals at the National Masters Athletics in Chennai.
Her grandson Vikas Dagar is a recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award for his achievements in para-athletics.
