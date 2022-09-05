Boats Come Out In Bangalore Roads After Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging
Heavy rains continue to take place in Bengaluru with major roadways getting waterlogged, causing traffic jams in the city.
Local people were majorly affected by the waterlogging that has resulted in knee-deep flooding, severely affecting their livelihood.
According to various reports, inflated boats were deployed that provided aid to people affected by the heavy rain showers.
Photos and videos also show BMTC buses and cars struggling to move as the city's traffic condition continue to deteriorate due to the waterlogging.
Police issued multiple traffic advisories to people, making them aware of routes that should be avoided for commute.
Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport also saw major waterlogging due to the torrential rains.
Anirban Sanyal/Twitter
