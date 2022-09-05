Rizwan's Half Century, Arshdeep Singh Catch Drop: Highlights Of IND vs PAK Match
India faced Pakistan for the second time in Asia Cup 2022, this time in the super four. In the end, Pakistan ensured a five-wicket victory.
Both teams will now face Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to confirm their finals berth. Here are some of the key moments in the match.
Collective performance of Pakistani bowlers
The bowling lineup of Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Hairs Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan each picked wickets, pressurising India for a possible lower total.
Virat Kohli's half-century
Kohli stepped up for team India with a crucial half-century and played till the end. His 60-run knock helped India end the inning at 181.
The Rizwan-Nawaz duo
After Pakistan lost two wickets at 63, both Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz built a crucial stand, helping Pakistan with the run-chase.
Mohammad Rizwan's half-century
Rizwan stepped up yet again for Pakistan against India where the wicket-keeping batsman's 71-run knock helped Pakistan inch closer to victory.
Arshdeep Singh dropping Asif Ali's catch
Ali hit a slog sweep against Bishnoi and the ball went high in the air, setting up Arshdeep for a catch. But he dropped the catch that became one of the game-changing moments.
India will face Sri Lanka on September 6 and Afghanistan on September 8.
