Sunil Gavaskar Silences “Nonsense Stories” On Rohit Sharma – Virat Kohli Rifts
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has rubbed off rumoured rifts between ODI captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, calling it “nonsense”
Stating the rifts being “speculations,” Gavaskar added, “Why would they not be getting along? They play for India”.
He also threw light on how such speculations “have been happening for years and not the first time”.
Even Kohli dismissed such claims during the pre-departure press conference before leaving for the South Africa tour.
India meet West Indies for the second ODI on February 9. They won the last ODI by 6 wickets where Kohli and Sharma came together for a successful DRS review.
