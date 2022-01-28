Australian Open: Nadal And Medvedev To Battle It Out For Men's Final, Mladenovic-Dodig Win Mixed Double's
Rafael Nadal cruised past Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 6-3 to head for the Men's Singles final of the Australian Open for the ninth time in his career.
He will be facing Daniil Medvedev, who set up the dramatic clash for the final after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7(7)-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a nail-biting contest.
Playing as a team for the first time, Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig edged past Australian duo Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-4 in the Mixed Doubles final to bag their maiden Australian Open.