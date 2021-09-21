Australia Women's Team Clinches Nine-Wicket Victory Over India In First ODI
Australia cruised to a nine-wicket win over India in the first women's ODI to extend their winning run in ODIs to 25 matches.
Put to bat, India were reduced to 38-2 before captain Mithali Raj and debutante Yastika Bhatia (pictured) steadied the ship for India.
Raj scored her 59th ODI half-century to take India to a respectable total of 225/8.
Australian vice-captain Rachael Haynes (pictured), wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy and captain Meg Lanning all scored half-centuries as the home side chased down the target in 41 over for the loss of one wicket.
Pacer Darcie Brown, playing in only her second ODI, was adjudged as the player of the match for her four-wicket haul.
The second ODI in the three-match series will be held on 24th September