Ashes 2021: Australia Declare At 473/9, Ending Day Two With 456 Runs Lead Against England
Australian batsmen showcased their fine form under the sun and floodlights at the Adelaide Oval.
Marnus Labuschagne completed his sixth Test match hundred, helping Australia to build a large lead over England. He was soon dismissed by Ollie Robinson at 103 runs.
Steve Smith also played a captain’s knock before being dismissed in the nervous nineties by James Anderson. He was caught at plumb LBW at 93 runs.
Wicketkeeper Alex Carey continued the Australian innings, completing his half-century.
After a fine display of batting, Steve Smith declared the Australian first innings at 473/9. A huge lead to put England under pressure.
Bowlers Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser were off to a quick start, getting the wickets of openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed respectively.
Michael Neser recorded his first international Test wicket. Captain Joe Root and Dawid Malan will continue England’s batting on day three as they trail by 456 runs.
Ashes Second Test
Marnus Labuschagne And David Warner Help Australia Finish Day One At 221-2