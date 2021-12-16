Ashes Second Test
Marnus Labuschagne And David Warner Help Australia Finish Day One At 221-2
After a brilliant performance in the first Test at Gabba, Australia started the second Test with a crucial 1-0 lead over England.
Steve Smith replaced Pat Cummins as captain for the Day/Night Test after the latter had been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person.
England were quick to draw the first blood, thanks to Stuart Board. The veteran bowler, playing his 150th Test, got rid of Marcus Harris via a spectacular catch by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.
But David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne started rebuilding the Australian innings. The duo stitched together a crucial 172-runs partnership for the second wicket.
England were left to rue their missed chances as Buttler dropped Labuschagne on 21 and 95.
A week after losing out on an Ashes 100 in Brisbane, Warner once again missed out on a ton being dismissed by Ben Stokes for 95
Australia finished day one at 221/2 with Labuschagne and captain Smith on strike at 95 and 18 respectively
