Ashes 2021: Sydney Rains Forces Early Stumps As Australia End Day 1 Of Fourth Test At 126/3
Pat Cummins won the toss for Australia in Sydney and elected to bat first. David Warner and Marcus Harris kicked off Australia's first innings.
But the rain had other plans forcing umpires to bring the pitch covers on.
The rains subsided with Warner and Harris taking Australia to 30/0 before rain played spoilsport yet again curtailing the first session to just 12.3 overs.
Post lunch, the England bowlers were quick to draw the first blood. Stuart Broad got the wicket of the dangerous David Warner.
Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Harris started stabilizing the Australian innings post-tea. But England bowlers had other ideas.
James Anderson got the wicket of Harris at 38 runs, while Mark Wood got Labuschagne at 28 runs.
A disciplined bowling performance helped England to take a firm grip on last session. With this, umpires called Stumps on Day 1 with Australia at 126/3
