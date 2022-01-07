Ashes 2021: Jonny Bairstow's Century Helps England End Day 3 At 258/7, As Australia Lead By 158 Runs
Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley resumed England's batting on day 4 from 13 runs, as they were trailing by 403 runs.
The England top 4, including skipper Joe Root got dismissed for cheap, adding the pressure on the lower batting order.
Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow stabilised the innings for England by building a crucial partnership.
Soon both the batsmen completed their respective half-centuries and built a solid 100-runs partnership, aiding England to reduce the trail.
Their 128-runs partnership came to an end after Nathan Lyon got the wicket of Ben Stokes, who headed back to the pavilion after scoring 66 runs.
Mark Wood helped Jonny Bairstow from the other side with some sixes. His entertaining knock of 39 runs was ended by skipper Pat Cummins
In the last over of Day 3, a resilient Jonny Bairstow completed his seventh Test century, after hitting the boundary against Pat Cummins. It was his second against Australia.
He remains unbeaten at 103, helping England to finish Day 3 at 258/7, as they trail Australia by 158 runs.
