Australian Open: Tennis Stars React To Novak Djokovic's Cancelled Visa
After receiving a controversial medical exemption to enter Australia, Novak Djokovic's visa was revoked, denying entry to the 20 Grand Slam winner.
This incident has stirred up controversy in the tennis world, where many players have shared their take on Djokovic's detention.
Spanish veteran Rafael Nadal stated, "Of course I don't like the situation that is happening. In some way, I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision."
U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev said, "If he had a fair exemption from the rule, well, he should be here; if he didn't, he shouldn't be here."
Ukrainian tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky came out in support of Novak Djokovic
American tennis player Tennys Sandgren also came out in support of Djokovic on Twitter, criticising the institute.
Australian tennis star Nicholas Kyrgios pointed out how the entire situation is being treated and mishandled