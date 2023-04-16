Who Was Gangster Atiq Ahmed, Killed Alongside Brother Ashraf In UP's Prayagraj?
Gangster Atiq Ahmed was shot dead along with his brother Ashraf in UP's Prayagraj on Saturday evening while being taken for a medical examination.
Three assailants opened fire at them, killing Atiq and his brother on spot.
Atiq, 62, was a mafia-turned politician and was a five-time MLA and a former Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP.
He had several criminal cases of murder and kidnapping filed against him. He was recently given life imprisonment in a kidnapping case.
He won his first election in 1989 as an independent candidate. He won the Lok Sabha elections in 2004 on SP ticket from Phulpur seat.
In 2005, he was accused of killing BSP MLA Raju Pal and a year later, he was accused of kidnapping Umesh Pal, a witness in the Raju Pal murder case.
He contested, and lost, Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 while he was out on bail.
