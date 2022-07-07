Athlete PT Usha, Bahubali Writer V Vijayendra Prasad Among Center's Rajya Sabha Nominations
The Center on Wednesday nominated four noted personalities for the Upper House of Parliament. Among them was legendary athlete PT Usha. PM Modi congratulated her and said she has been an inspiration for many.
Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, 79, has also been nominated for Rajya Sabha.
Noted screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad who has written films like Bahubali has also been nominated to the Upper House of Parliament.
Philanthropist and administrator of the Dharmasthala temple Veerendra Heggade is another name on Center's list of nominations for the Rajya Sabha.