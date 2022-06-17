Assam-Meghalaya Floods: 16 Dead, 11 Lakh Displaced As 25 Districts Reel Under Floods
The flood situation has taken a major toll on Assam and Meghalaya as 16 people have died with heavy trains triggering landslides in various parts across the two states.
According to officials, more than 11 lakh people spanning 25 districts got affected by the flood where the water levels of the Brahmaputra and Gauranga rivers crossed the danger level.
The Bajali district has been the worst hit by the floods. Many parts of Guwahati city faced waterlogging for three consecutive days. A bridge got collapsed in the Baksa district.
Till June 15, both Meghalaya and Assam have received more than 272mm of excess rainfall than normal.
The weather department has extended the red alert till the weekend.
ALSO READ
FIFA Announces 16 Cities Set To Host The 2026 World Cup In Canada, USA And Mexico