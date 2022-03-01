'Lonely Battle': Ashneer Grover Quits As BharatPe MD Days After Wife's Expulsion
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover resigned on March 1, days after his wife Madhuri Jain Grover was sacked. The former MD wrote a long letter, stating his reason behind the step.
Grover stated, "I am now wasting myself fighting a long, lonely battle against my own investors and management". This comes after his encounter audio clip with Kotak Mahindra employee was leaked in January.
Following the audio clip leakage, Grover came under criticism from BharatPe, forcing him to take a voluntary break till April. The company fired Madhuri Jain Grover on charges of misappropriating funds on February 23.
He continues to be one of the judges of the popular entrepreneurship reality TV show, Shark Tank India. The show has helped Grover become a household name across the country.